Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Al Pacino Joins Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor & More at 'Hunters' Premiere in LA

Al Pacino Joins Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor & More at 'Hunters' Premiere in LA

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Logan Lerman and Al Pacino step out for the premiere event of their new Amazon Prime series, Hunters, held at DGA Theater on Wednesday night (February 19) in Los Angeles. The two actors were joined by their co-stars Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, and Lena Olin, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Hunters’ Cast Talk Working With Al Pacino

‘Hunters’ Cast Talk Working With Al Pacino 02:35

 Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” has officially arrived, and it features Nazi hunters who set out to bring Nazis to justice in 1970s New York. The leader of the group is played by none other than Al Pacino, and while sitting down with Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone and the rest of the cast, they...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'What have you learned from Al Pacino?' [Video]'What have you learned from Al Pacino?'

Hunters stars Logan Lerman and Al Pacino discuss what they've learned from each other ahead of the release of the new show .

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:39Published

'Hunters' Premiere: Logan Lerman [Video]'Hunters' Premiere: Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman is impressed with the writing in this show.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hunters Web Show Review: Brutally beautiful and poetic

*Where: Amazon Prime Video Show: Hunters Cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Dylan Baker, Josh Radnor Episodes: 10 Created by: David...
Mid-Day

Logan Lerman feels that he bragged to his loved ones about working with Al Pacino in Hunters

An actor par excellence, there's no prize for guessing that it's every budding actor's dream to work with Al Pacino. Having to star alongside the veteran in...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.