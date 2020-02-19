Al Pacino Joins Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor & More at 'Hunters' Premiere in LA
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Logan Lerman and Al Pacino step out for the premiere event of their new Amazon Prime series, Hunters, held at DGA Theater on Wednesday night (February 19) in Los Angeles. The two actors were joined by their co-stars Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, and Lena Olin, [...]
Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” has officially arrived, and it features Nazi hunters who set out to bring Nazis to justice in 1970s New York. The leader of the group is played by none other than Al Pacino, and while sitting down with Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone and the rest of the cast, they...