Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium is the kind of film that will make you believe in yourself and your dreams, no matter how big they are. The film, starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress Radhika Madan, is about a doting father trying to fulfil all of his daughter's dreams.



Now, the makers of the... 👓 View full article