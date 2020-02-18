Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party!
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Lewis Capaldi is celebrating his big night after the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 23-year-old “Someone You Loved” singer took home the awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year at the awards show on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. After the awards show, Lewis celebrated his wins aboard a boat party, which [...]
