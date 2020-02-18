Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party!

Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party!

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lewis Capaldi is celebrating his big night after the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 23-year-old “Someone You Loved” singer took home the awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year at the awards show on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. After the awards show, Lewis celebrated his wins aboard a boat party, which [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brit Awards: Lewis Capaldi says winning best new artist and song of the year is 'pretty wild'

Brit Awards: Lewis Capaldi says winning best new artist and song of the year is 'pretty wild' 01:05

 Credit: BRIT Awards Limited Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi says winning Brit awards for best new artist and song of the year is "pretty wild." The 23-year-old artist won best new song for hit Someone You Loved.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards [Video]Tyler the Creator calls out Theresa May at the Brit Awards

After being banned from the UK five years ago, Tyler the Creator clapped back at Theresa May at the Brit Awards

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published

Stormzy parties with Brit Awards winner Dave [Video]Stormzy parties with Brit Awards winner Dave

After the 2020 Brit Awards, Stormzy attended Brit Awards winner Dave's after party with Beats by Dr. Dre.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Niall Horan Shows Off Chest Hair at BRIT Awards 2020

Niall Horan leaves a few buttons undone as he arrives at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London, England. The 26-year-old...
Just Jared

See Every BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet Look & Vote for Best Dressed!

The 2020 BRIT Awards just wrapped up in London and we’re taking a look at all of the best looks from the red carpet! There were some big stars at the event...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oceanevimont2

Océane. RT @JustJared: Niall Horan gave Lewis Capaldi a congratulatory kiss after his big wins at the #BritAwards! https://t.co/mluiYS9Stu 11 seconds ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Niall Horan kisses Lewis Capaldi at the Brit Awards 2020 After-Party! https://t.co/jcAuevG1ri https://t.co/5xVSIkvz4k 4 minutes ago

HessasAngels

Rhiannon RT @justjaredjr: Big winner Lewis Capaldi parties after the #BritAwards with Niall Horan! https://t.co/unJQcRhU4a 40 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Big winner Lewis Capaldi parties after the #BritAwards with Niall Horan! https://t.co/unJQcRhU4a 46 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party! https://t.co/vuf2PBmZDw https://t.co/Rc3BPoO7WF 57 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party! https://t.co/NRVamK3Dgc https://t.co/lapO12CxdD 57 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi at Brit Awards 2020 After-Party! https://t.co/LSjH1t5Cq8 https://t.co/oFoeq3OPq2 57 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Niall Horan gave Lewis Capaldi a congratulatory kiss after his big wins at the #BritAwards! https://t.co/mluiYS9Stu 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.