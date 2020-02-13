Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Reveal Who They'd Bring Back During 'Onward' Press
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Chris Pratt and Tom Holland know exactly who’d they bring back from beyond. While promoting their new movie, Onward, the two stars revealed to press just who they’d bring back to spend one more day with. For Tom, it was his great-grandfather, Bob. For Chris though, it would be his late father, Daniel, who he [...]
It's time to go behind the scenes of Pixar's Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer!
Release Date: March 6, 2020
Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Dan Scanlon,...
Tom Holland wants to become the new Marty McFly The actor has been suggested as a possible successor to Michael J. Fox in the 'Back to the Future' franchise, and Tom has admitted he was inspired by the..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01Published