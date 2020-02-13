Global  

Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Reveal Who They'd Bring Back During 'Onward' Press

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Tom Holland know exactly who’d they bring back from beyond. While promoting their new movie, Onward, the two stars revealed to press just who they’d bring back to spend one more day with. For Tom, it was his great-grandfather, Bob. For Chris though, it would be his late father, Daniel, who he [...]
News video: Onward with Tom Holland - Magical Cast

Onward with Tom Holland - Magical Cast 04:19

 It's time to go behind the scenes of Pixar's Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer! Release Date: March 6, 2020 Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Dan Scanlon,...

Tom Holland wants to become the new Marty McFly [Video]Tom Holland wants to become the new Marty McFly

Tom Holland wants to become the new Marty McFly The actor has been suggested as a possible successor to Michael J. Fox in the 'Back to the Future' franchise, and Tom has admitted he was inspired by the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Chris Pratt Premieres ‘Onward’, Talks ‘Jurassic World 3’ [Video]Chris Pratt Premieres ‘Onward’, Talks ‘Jurassic World 3’

From the red carpet to the hot seat – ET Canada brings you to the premiere of Chris Pratt’s new animated film “Onward” and his sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres where he teases..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland-voiced Onward gets India release date

After scoring an Oscar for "oy Story 4, Disney-Pixar has lined up its next animated urban fantasy film "Onward" for March. The film will release in India on...
Mid-Day

'Onward' world premiere: Why tissues were required for Chris Pratt (and everyone else)

Like any good Pixar movie, "Onward" is a tearjerker. But stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt explain why the film is especially personal for them.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

