British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Julie Walters, one of Britain's most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 30 cm (12 inches) of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.
Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis

The actress tells Victoria Derbyshire her next film, The Secret Garden, could possibly be her last.
BBC News

