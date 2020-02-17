Shekhar Kapoor on ‘Mr India’ reboot

Global  

Director Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the original Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer, took to his twitter handle to express his displeasure on the same. In an interview with a news portal, Shekhar reportedly said that he is not miffed with the makers of ‘Mr India’ reboot but just surprised that the iconic film is being made without his involvement.
Ranveer Singh to be the new Mr. India in the remake of Anil Kapoor's blockbuster?

Shekhar Kapur gave Hindi Cinema one of its most memorable and enjoyable films in the form of the 1987 classic, Mr. India, which escalated Anil Kapoor and Sridevi...
Mid-Day

