Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chehre: Annu Kapoor looks unrecognisable in his first look from the film

Chehre: Annu Kapoor looks unrecognisable in his first look from the film

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The makers of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's thriller Chehre have just released the first look of veteran Annu Kapoor, that too on the actor's birthday. What's a better gift to receive on your birthday!

The Twitter handle of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures shared, "Anand Pandit Motion Pictures wishes the veteran actor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas' 01:37

 First look of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' is out. Kangana's look is bound to inspire millions of her fans. Titled Tejas, the film will star Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume [Video]'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume [Video]'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves. 'The Batman' began filming last month in London and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan's FIRST look as a Sardarni leaves Aamir Khan mesmerised — view pic

Bollywood News: Aamir Khan is highly impressed by Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from Laal Singh Chaddha.
Bollywood Life

'Wish I could romance you in every film': Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan took to his social media pages and unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

apmpictures

Anand Pandit Motion Pictures RT @mid_day: #Chehre: Annu Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In His First Look From The Film @annukapoor_ https://t.co/T8hdQOj4Cf 1 hour ago

mid_day

mid-day #Chehre: Annu Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In His First Look From The Film @annukapoor_ https://t.co/T8hdQOj4Cf 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.