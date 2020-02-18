Niall Horan Kisses Lewis Capaldi's Cheek After His Big Wins BRIT Awards 2020!
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Lewis Capaldi is celebrating his big night with his friends! The 23-year-old singer took home the awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for “Someone You Loved” at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night (February 18) in London, England. After the awards show, Lewis celebrated his wins aboard a boat party, [...]
Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi says winning Brit awards for best new artist and song of the year is "pretty wild." The 23-year-old artist won best new song for hit Someone..
