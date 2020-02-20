Global  

Dave To Play Intimate Show For Apple Music's Agenda

Clash Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MIST and Ms Banks will also perform...

*Dave* will play an intimate shoe for Apple Music's Agenda later this month.

The man of the moment dominated the conversation surrounding the BRIT Awards, scooping Best Album and *giving a stunning performance*.

Dave will play an intimate London show at a soon to be announced venue on February 28th, part of Apple Music's Agenda.

A playlist with huge reached, the Beats 1 show Agenda is hosted by the ever on-point taste-maker Julie Adenuga.

Running alongside the live performances will be a select crew of DJs, all hosted at an intimate London space.

Stay tuned for full details!

