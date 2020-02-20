Dave To Play Intimate Show For Apple Music's Agenda Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

MIST and Ms Banks will also perform...



*Dave* will play an intimate shoe for Apple Music's Agenda later this month.



The man of the moment dominated the conversation surrounding the BRIT Awards, scooping Best Album and *giving a stunning performance*.



Dave will play an intimate London show at a soon to be announced venue on February 28th, part of Apple Music's Agenda.



A playlist with huge reached, the Beats 1 show Agenda is hosted by the ever on-point taste-maker Julie Adenuga.



Running alongside the live performances will be a select crew of DJs, all hosted at an intimate London space.



Stay tuned for full details!



