DJ Shadow Shares New Video For 'Our Pathetic Age'

Thursday, 20 February 2020
*DJ Shadow* remains at the cutting edge.

An artist who continually challenges himself, *new album 'Our Pathetic Age'* found the producer welcoming new voices, fresh ideas.

Out now, its creative heft will be accompanied by a full European tour, including a short UK run.

To coincide with his British return, DJ Shadow is ready to share a full lyric video for the title track, 'Our Pathetic Age'.

A collaboration with Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands, it puts his inimitable growl against Shadow's future-forward production.

A full video has been prepared, one that utilises some neat retro reference points from classic computer games.

Animated and directed by Adam Dunn of Evil Ice Cream Pictures, it adds another twist on the poignant lyric.

Tune in now.

Catch DJ Shadow at the following shows:

*February*
27 *Glasgow* SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK [sold out]
28 *Manchester* Albert Hall [sold out]
29 *London* 02 Academy Brixton

