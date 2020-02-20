DJ Shadow Shares New Video For 'Our Pathetic Age' Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It's a collaboration with Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands...



*DJ Shadow* remains at the cutting edge.



An artist who continually challenges himself, *new album 'Our Pathetic Age'* found the producer welcoming new voices, fresh ideas.



Out now, its creative heft will be accompanied by a full European tour, including a short UK run.



To coincide with his British return, DJ Shadow is ready to share a full lyric video for the title track, 'Our Pathetic Age'.



A collaboration with Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands, it puts his inimitable growl against Shadow's future-forward production.



A full video has been prepared, one that utilises some neat retro reference points from classic computer games.



Animated and directed by Adam Dunn of Evil Ice Cream Pictures, it adds another twist on the poignant lyric.



Tune in now.



Catch DJ Shadow at the following shows:



*February*

27 *Glasgow* SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK [sold out]

28 *Manchester* Albert Hall [sold out]

29 *London* 02 Academy Brixton



Related: *Perpetual Progression - DJ Shadow Interviewed*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's a collaboration with Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands...*DJ Shadow* remains at the cutting edge.An artist who continually challenges himself, *new album 'Our Pathetic Age'* found the producer welcoming new voices, fresh ideas.Out now, its creative heft will be accompanied by a full European tour, including a short UK run.To coincide with his British return, DJ Shadow is ready to share a full lyric video for the title track, 'Our Pathetic Age'.A collaboration with Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands, it puts his inimitable growl against Shadow's future-forward production.A full video has been prepared, one that utilises some neat retro reference points from classic computer games.Animated and directed by Adam Dunn of Evil Ice Cream Pictures, it adds another twist on the poignant lyric.Tune in now.Catch DJ Shadow at the following shows:*February*27 *Glasgow* SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK [sold out]28 *Manchester* Albert Hall [sold out]29 *London* 02 Academy BrixtonRelated: *Perpetual Progression - DJ Shadow Interviewed*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this