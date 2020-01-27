Global  

The Weeknd Announces Autumn UK Tour

Thursday, 20 February 2020
The Weeknd Announces Autumn UK Tour

*The Weeknd* will play a full UK arena tour this Autumn.

Abel Tesfaye is on the comeback trail, with new album 'After Hours' set to land on March 20th.

Alongside this, The Weeknd will complete a full arena tour, kicking off with a run at London's O2 Arena.

Playing three nights in the capital, he then hits Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Support comes from Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, with tickets going on sale from 9am on February 28th.

Check out title track 'After Hours' below.

Catch The Weeknd at the following shows:

*October*
11 *London* O2 Arena
12 *London* O2 Arena
13 *London* O2 Arena
15 *Newcastle* Metro Radio Arena
16 *Birmingham* Arena Birmingham
18 *Glasgow* SSE Hydro
19 *Manchester* Manchester Arena

