The Weeknd Announces Autumn UK Tour

Thursday, 20 February 2020 () It's a huge arena affair...
*The Weeknd* will play a full UK arena tour this Autumn.
Abel Tesfaye is on the comeback trail, with new album 'After Hours' set to land on March 20th.
Alongside this, The Weeknd will complete a full arena tour, kicking off with a run at London's O2 Arena.
Playing three nights in the capital, he then hits Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.
Support comes from Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, with tickets going on sale from 9am on February 28th.
Check out title track 'After Hours' below.
Catch The Weeknd at the following shows:
*October*
11 *London* O2 Arena
12 *London* O2 Arena
13 *London* O2 Arena
15 *Newcastle* Metro Radio Arena
16 *Birmingham* Arena Birmingham
18 *Glasgow* SSE Hydro
19 *Manchester* Manchester Arena
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Avril Lavigne dating Pete Jonas The singer attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards gala with the Jagwar Twin musician at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday 25th January, with their pair posing..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:05Published