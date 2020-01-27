The Weeknd Announces Autumn UK Tour Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a huge arena affair...



*The Weeknd* will play a full UK arena tour this Autumn.



Abel Tesfaye is on the comeback trail, with new album 'After Hours' set to land on March 20th.



Alongside this, The Weeknd will complete a full arena tour, kicking off with a run at London's O2 Arena.



Playing three nights in the capital, he then hits Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.



Support comes from Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, with tickets going on sale from 9am on February 28th.



Check out title track 'After Hours' below.



Catch The Weeknd at the following shows:



*October*

11 *London* O2 Arena

12 *London* O2 Arena

13 *London* O2 Arena

15 *Newcastle* Metro Radio Arena

16 *Birmingham* Arena Birmingham

18 *Glasgow* SSE Hydro

19 *Manchester* Manchester Arena



