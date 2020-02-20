Global  

Mika Brzezinski Calls Out Bloomberg for Only Doing Interviews With ‘Personal Friends’ (Stephanie Ruhle?)

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020
Mika Brzezinski was clearly not impressed with the Wednesday night debate performance by Mike Bloomberg and in calling out his preparation, appeared to throw a bit of shade to fellow MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle. Ms. Brzezinski opened by lauding Senator Elizabeth Warren’s “incredible job” for going after Bloomberg’s NDAs and his leadership quality, before posing […]
