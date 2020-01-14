Kajol shares poster of her short film Devi featuring the leading ladies

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Announcing her new project, actor Kajol on Thursday shared the poster of her upcoming short film 'Devi'. The 'My Name Is Khan' actor took to Twitter to share the poster that features all the leading ladies of the film including herself, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and others.

"A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual...
