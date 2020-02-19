Global  

Watch: The Breakfast Club Share Moment They Learned Pop Smoke Died – “Damn”

SOHH Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Watch: The Breakfast Club Share Moment They Learned Pop Smoke Died – “Damn”New York radio station crew “The Breakfast Club” have shared some pretty emotional footage. The popular morning show released footage this week sharing their reactions to learning of Pop Smoke’s fatal home invasion. Big Facts: The clip features hosts Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy getting news of Pop’s Los Angeles slaying. Before […]

