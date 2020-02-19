Watch: The Breakfast Club Share Moment They Learned Pop Smoke Died – “Damn”
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () New York radio station crew “The Breakfast Club” have shared some pretty emotional footage. The popular morning show released footage this week sharing their reactions to learning of Pop Smoke’s fatal home invasion. Big Facts: The clip features hosts Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy getting news of Pop’s Los Angeles slaying. Before […]
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...