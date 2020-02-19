Global  

Travis Scott Drives Around + Plays New Pop Smoke Posthumous Song

SOHH Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Travis Scott Drives Around + Plays New Pop Smoke Posthumous SongHouston rapper Travis Scott knows the hip-hop game has lost a great musician. The Southern entertainer has shared a snippet of new music from late rap artist Pop Smoke. Big Facts: Scott went online to share footage of himself driving around with a posthumous Smoke song playing. High-Key Details: Scott went to Instagram this week […]

The post Travis Scott Drives Around + Plays New Pop Smoke Posthumous Song appeared first on .
