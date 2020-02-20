Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MSNBC's *Brian Williams* seemed to blame his network's parent company for making President *Donald Trump's* political rise possible. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BadAzU RT @Mediaite: Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/8DczBO… 23 seconds ago GNRtruth RT @New_Narrative: Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co… 50 seconds ago Mike Walker Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/iUJD8SJgKo 2 minutes ago Matt Willemsen Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency - The A… https://t.co/xTYAwbW3q4 2 minutes ago Mediaite Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/8DczBO9nlp 19 minutes ago