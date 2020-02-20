Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency

Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Brian Williams* seemed to blame his network's parent company for making President *Donald Trump's* political rise possible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BadAzU

BadAzU RT @Mediaite: Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/8DczBO… 23 seconds ago

GNRtruth

GNRtruth RT @New_Narrative: Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co… 50 seconds ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/iUJD8SJgKo 2 minutes ago

mattotcha

Matt Willemsen Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice ‘Might Have Been the Pilot’ for His Presidency - The A… https://t.co/xTYAwbW3q4 2 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Brian Williams Openly Blames NBC for Trump: The Apprentice 'Might Have Been the Pilot' for His Presidency https://t.co/8DczBO9nlp 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.