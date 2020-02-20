Sneakbo Confronts Dot Rotten

What's up with Dot Rotten these days? The MC and producer has paid his dues, but the past few weeks have been relentless beef from his camp.
Sneakbo began posting on social media a few hours ago, saying he was being harassed by Dot Rotten.
If you know dot rotten, please go check on your guy before he overdose on something.... this guys in my DM talking crazy... oi please check on your guy, No joke
— SNEAKBO or JETSKI (@Sneakbo) February 20, 2020
Refusing to issue a send, Sneakbo simply went round to see Dot Rotten and sorted it face to face:
Not Dot Rotten pic.twitter.com/8En33H72u0
— (@UKDrillNews) February 20, 2020
Dot Rotten isn't taking it lying down, however:
and with all that said... (BRIXTON IS CANCELLED) Untill snitches get stitches.. Big UP DA Brixton boss @Sneakbo aka SNITCHBO.. YOUR THE REASON I CAN'T REP THE ENDS NO MORE. CAN'T REP A ENDS THAT HAS A SNITCH AS THE BOSS.. SORRY BRIXTON
— ProducerZephFLP (@ProducerZeph) February 20, 2020
I hate predicting death.. But we're gonna lose a rapper from Brixton soon
— ProducerZephFLP (@ProducerZeph) February 20, 2020
Grim. Let's hope they can sort it out peacefully.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.