Sneakbo Confronts Dot Rotten Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It gets ugly...



*Sneakbo* claims to have confronted *Dot Rotten*.



What's up with Dot Rotten these days? The MC and producer has paid his dues, but the past few weeks have been relentless beef from his camp.



Sneakbo began posting on social media a few hours ago, saying he was being harassed by Dot Rotten.







If you know dot rotten, please go check on your guy before he overdose on something.... this guys in my DM talking crazy... oi please check on your guy, No joke



— SNEAKBO or JETSKI (@Sneakbo) February 20, 2020



Refusing to issue a send, Sneakbo simply went round to see Dot Rotten and sorted it face to face:







Not Dot Rotten pic.twitter.com/8En33H72u0



— (@UKDrillNews) February 20, 2020



Dot Rotten isn't taking it lying down, however:







and with all that said... (BRIXTON IS CANCELLED) Untill snitches get stitches.. Big UP DA Brixton boss @Sneakbo aka SNITCHBO.. YOUR THE REASON I CAN'T REP THE ENDS NO MORE. CAN'T REP A ENDS THAT HAS A SNITCH AS THE BOSS.. SORRY BRIXTON



— ProducerZephFLP (@ProducerZeph) February 20, 2020







I hate predicting death.. But we're gonna lose a rapper from Brixton soon



— ProducerZephFLP (@ProducerZeph) February 20, 2020



Grim. Let's hope they can sort it out peacefully.



