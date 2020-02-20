Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "Human Capital" - cast: Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel, Paul Sparks, Aasif Mandvi

"Human Capital" - cast: Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel, Paul Sparks, Aasif Mandvi

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* March 20, 2020
*Synopsis :* An adaptation of Stephen Amidon's 2005 novel about families who collide as they chase the American Dream.The pic will follow ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Human Capital movie (2020) - starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Alex Wolff

Human Capital movie (2020) - starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Alex Wolff 02:25

 Human Capital movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The lives of two families become fatefully intertwined following an impulsive business deal and a tragic hit-and-run accident... directed by Marc Meyers starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Alex Wolff, Fred...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.