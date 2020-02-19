Global  

Here's How Channing Tatum Reacted to Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A source is reportedly speaking out about how Channing Tatum reacted to his ex wife Jenna Dewan‘s engagement to Steve Kazee. “Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve‘s engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on,” a source told E! News. “Jenna has a [...]
News video: Channing Tatum is 'very happy' about Jenna Dewan's engagement

Channing Tatum is 'very happy' about Jenna Dewan's engagement 00:39

 Hollywood star Channing Tatum is "very happy" about Jenna Dewan's engagement to Steve Kazee, according to a report.

