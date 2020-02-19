Here's How Channing Tatum Reacted to Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee (Report)

A source is reportedly speaking out about how Channing Tatum reacted to his ex wife Jenna Dewan‘s engagement to Steve Kazee. “Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve‘s engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on,” a source told E! News. “Jenna has a [...]

