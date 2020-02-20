Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia portray 'unusual sisterhood' in 'Devi' poster

Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia portray 'unusual sisterhood' in 'Devi' poster

DNA Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The poster of 'Devi' featuring Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others was unveiled
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kajol shares poster of her short film Devi featuring the leading ladies

Announcing her new project, actor Kajol on Thursday shared the poster of her upcoming short film 'Devi'. The 'My Name Is Khan' actor took to Twitter to share the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

UNeverKnow96

YouNeverKnow RT @htshowbiz: #Devi poster out: @itsKajolD, @NehaDhupia and @shrutihaasan come together for tale of ‘unusual sisterhood’ https://t.co/3vd… 13 seconds ago

jayasingbais

Jaya Singh bais RT @dna: .@itsKajolD, @shrutihaasan, @NehaDhupia portray 'unusual sisterhood' in '#Devi' poster https://t.co/kKBqWqbk0F 15 minutes ago

dna

DNA .@itsKajolD, @shrutihaasan, @NehaDhupia portray 'unusual sisterhood' in '#Devi' poster https://t.co/kKBqWqbk0F 19 minutes ago

berryaltoot

Berry RT @HindustanTimes: Devi poster out: Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan come together for tale of ‘unusual sisterhood’ https://t.co/pdpye… 23 minutes ago

being_quirky

🌈U N P R E D I C T A B L E RT @news_bracket: Devi poster out: Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan come together for tale of ‘unusual sisterhood’ - boll... https://t.… 57 minutes ago

news_bracket

News Bracket Devi poster out: Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan come together for tale of ‘unusual sisterhood’ - boll... https://t.co/jTwhQuB8Ko 1 hour ago

being_quirky

🌈U N P R E D I C T A B L E RT @latestly: .@itsKajolD, #NehaDhupia, #ShrutiHaasan and Six Other Actresses Feature on the Powerful Poster of Upcoming Short Film #Devi… 1 hour ago

being_quirky

🌈U N P R E D I C T A B L E RT @ZoomTV: Short film Devi's new poster out now! #Devi @itsKajolD @shrutihaasan @NehaDhupia @neenakulkarni @Yashaswini__ https://t.co/0q… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.