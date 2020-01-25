Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Explains Decision to Become Adult Entertainer

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Explains Decision to Become Adult Entertainer

E! Online Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Mikaela Spielberg is opening up about her headline-making new career. The 23-year-old daughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, who adopted her with wife Kate Capshaw, has spoken...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming 00:47

 Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again. It will be the character's first outing since 2008's 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Harrison Ford,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie [Video]Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie

Making Waves The Art Of Cinematic Sound Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound reveals the hidden power of sound in cinema and our lives through film clips,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Reveals Plans to Become Adult Entertainer

Steven Spielberg‘s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela is paving a different path in the film industry. In a new interview with The Sun, the adopted daughter of...
Just Jared

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela announces career in adult entertainment

The 23-year-old was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw when she was a baby
Hindu


Tweets about this

joelJoh29453569

joel RT @StefanMolyneux: Oh no Not another one Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela opens up about ‘abuse’ by ‘monsters’ as she announces caree… 16 seconds ago

kelhoover213

Kelkel RT @Q4Quebec: @Tiff_FitzHenry "Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela says she was abused and groomed by “monsters” outside her family in the past."… 18 seconds ago

MisterVMCFeegs

Vincent Clark Spielberg's daughter opens up about 'abuse' by 'monsters' as she announces career as adult entertainer https://t.co/8UKTKzhjgW 25 seconds ago

21Red_Rose

RedRose Director Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Announces Porn Career https://t.co/DLX94kMBiy via @BreitbartNews 42 seconds ago

bleacherbling

Tracy Free RT @AnJillOfLight: Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter Mikaela, speaks out on “grooming” she endured and now an adult entertainer. 👉🏻Also n… 57 seconds ago

JohnnyBoy314

Tiger Bomb RT @enews: Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Explains Decision to Become Adult Entertainer https://t.co/vh0VqahJGz 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.