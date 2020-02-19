Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bad Bunny Leads List of Finalists For the 2020 Spotify Awards: See Who Else Is Nominated

Bad Bunny Leads List of Finalists For the 2020 Spotify Awards: See Who Else Is Nominated

Billboard.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Spotify has revealed that the first-ever Spotify Awards will be held in Mexico City on March 5. Bad Bunny leads the pack as a 13-time finalist with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Regional Mexican Artist of the Year Finalists

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards finalists have been announced, with Bad Bunny and Ozuna leading the pack with 14 mentions each. They are...
Billboard.com

Is Bad Bunny's New Album Dropping Soon? Here Are 5 Clues

Bad Bunny might soon release a new album, and all the clues are spread across his social media accounts.  The 14-time finalist at the 2020...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.