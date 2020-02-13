Global  

Elizabeth Warren Buys Ad In Sheldon Adelson’s Paper Telling Sheldon Adelson How Much He’ll Pay Under Her Wealth Tax

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Elizabeth Warren Buys Ad In Sheldon Adelson’s Paper Telling Sheldon Adelson How Much He’ll Pay Under Her Wealth TaxThe morning after Sen. Elizabeth Warren savaged billionaire Mike Bloomberg on stage, possibly giving her flagging campaign new life, she went up with a new ad: Hitting Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson in his own Nevada newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The day after the debate, Elizabeth Warren bought a full page ad in Sheldon Adelson’s […]
News video: Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg 01:40

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren led the attack on Mike Bloomberg before, during and after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

Gabriel Zucman: The wealth tax guru advising Sanders & Warren

French economist Gabriel Zucman has chronicled the rise of inequality in the tax system in the United States, which has left the super-rich paying...
France 24

Warren unloads on Bloomberg: 'A billionaire who calls women fat broads'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., didn’t waste any time during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping former...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MashableMediaiteNYTimes.com

