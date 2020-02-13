Elizabeth Warren Buys Ad In Sheldon Adelson’s Paper Telling Sheldon Adelson How Much He’ll Pay Under Her Wealth Tax
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () The morning after Sen. Elizabeth Warren savaged billionaire Mike Bloomberg on stage, possibly giving her flagging campaign new life, she went up with a new ad: Hitting Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson in his own Nevada newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The day after the debate, Elizabeth Warren bought a full page ad in Sheldon Adelson’s […]
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., didn’t waste any time during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping former... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mashable •Mediaite •NYTimes.com
