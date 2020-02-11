Global  

Kate Hudson Isn't Saying No To More Kids: 'I Don't Know If I'm Done Yet'

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
There may be more kids in Kate Hudson‘s future! The 40-year-old actress and her brother Oliver Hudson make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday (February 20), and talk about whether they plan to expand their families. “I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning,” Kate jokes of having more [...]
 Kate Middleton and Prince William seem like experts at parenting as they raise 3 kids under six years old. But at one point, they were so clueless that they practiced one thing before Prince George’s birth. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

