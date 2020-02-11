Kate Hudson Isn't Saying No To More Kids: 'I Don't Know If I'm Done Yet'
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () There may be more kids in Kate Hudson‘s future! The 40-year-old actress and her brother Oliver Hudson make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday (February 20), and talk about whether they plan to expand their families. “I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning,” Kate jokes of having more [...]
Kate Middleton and Prince William seem like experts at parenting as they raise 3 kids under six years old. But at one point, they were so clueless that they practiced one thing before Prince George’s birth. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
Kim Kardashian West: I don't think I should have any more kids The star - who has North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, would love to have two more kids but she is worried about not being able to share out..
Kate Ferdinand wants kids with Rio Ferdinand The star is stepmother to Rio's three children but has said she feels ready to welcome at least one more tot into the family, as she wants to have a child..
