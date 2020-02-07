Global  

Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan & Sebastian Stan Are In a Love Triangle in 'Endings, Beginnings' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
This trailer is so steamy! Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley star in the brand new movie Endings, Beginnings and the trailer was just released. The film features a love triangle between the trio. In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one [...]
News video: Endings Beginnings Movie - Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan

Endings Beginnings Movie - Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan 02:04

 Endings Beginnings Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Shailene Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan) after meeting them at...

