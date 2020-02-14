Global  

Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: 'Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments'

Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: ‘Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The View’s Meghan McCain agreed with Elizabeth Warren  that 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg is not fit to serve as president, before adding that she enjoyed the female senator “rip[ing] out mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.” McCain began the segment by congratulating the Democratic candidate, “First of all, congratulations last night. I really enjoyed watching you. I really […]
News video: McCain and Behar clash over Bloomberg

McCain and Behar clash over Bloomberg 06:25

 Joy Behar and Meghan McCain sparred over Michael Bloomberg&apos;s campaign

Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate [Video]Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' [Video]Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage'

Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday&apos;s (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments.

AOC pressed over 'deeply misogynistic' Bernie supporters by Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain told AOC that Sanders "has a real problem, and I don't think he's doing enough to tamper it down."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

WATCH: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Collide in Explosive Debate Over Bloomberg

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns in a bitter fight, Friday, over whether 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg could beat President...
Mediaite

