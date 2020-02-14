Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: ‘Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments’

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The View’s Meghan McCain agreed with Elizabeth Warren that 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg is not fit to serve as president, before adding that she enjoyed the female senator “rip[ing] out mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.” McCain began the segment by congratulating the Democratic candidate, “First of all, congratulations last night. I really enjoyed watching you. I really […] 👓 View full article

