Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped into Roger Stone in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse Wednesday, blasting the political dirty trickster as an “insecure person” who “craves” attention. Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced by Jackson on Thursday to three years and four months in prison. “At his core, Mr. Stone is an […] 👓 View full article