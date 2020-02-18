Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments

Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments

HipHopDX Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
"Nobody go to Planet Fitness — they got roaches in that bitch!" 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child 02:57

 Dwyane Wade opened up about his 12-year-old child’s transgender journey during a recent interview with Good Morning America — and evidently Boosie Badazz couldn’t help himself from weighing in. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Gets Trounced On Twitter Over Zaya Wade Comments [Video]Boosie Badazz Gets Trounced On Twitter Over Zaya Wade Comments

The ever outspoken Boosie Badazz didn’t gain many new fans on Tuesday (February 18) when he decided to speak his mind on Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya. Produced: Pro..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Goes on Transphobic Rant Over Dwyane Wade & His Daughter Zaya

Earlier this month, Dwyane Wade announced his support for his 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl. The open-minded parenting...
Billboard.com

Game’s Manager Wack 100 + Young Thug Speak Out After Boosie Badazz’s Dwyane Wade Transgender Rant: “God Don’t Make Mistakes”

Game’s Manager Wack 100 + Young Thug Speak Out After Boosie Badazz’s Dwyane Wade Transgender Rant: “God Don’t Make Mistakes”The hip-hop community is speaking out. Rap star Young Thug and hip-hop executive Wack 100 have come forward to speak on retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade‘s...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToukDon

Slighty Problematic RT @Asaru09: Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments https://t.co/IoyFeyRyDM 17 minutes ago

Asaru09

Asaru🇺🇸 Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments https://t.co/IoyFeyRyDM 18 minutes ago

BdotGLOADE

Brian-Michael RT @HipHopDX: Boosie Badazz banned from Planet Fitness for Dwyane Wade transgender child comments https://t.co/Qwoe845gio https://t.co/YBR… 30 minutes ago

wilfriedgueu

𝖂𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖊 🇨🇮 RT @HotNewHipHop: Boosie is no longer allowed at this Planet Fitness location after his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya 🤷‍♂️… 41 minutes ago

Lstpromotion

Lst promotion Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments https://t.co/stQ3Vh9E67 https://t.co/7wA9VNeqIz 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness For Dwyane Wade Transgender Child Comments https://t.co/HbFwbUIfhG #music #feedly 2 hours ago

RMGBlog1989

Respeck My Gossip When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong! Rapper Boosie Badazz Banned From Planet Fitness Over Comments Dwyane Wade's Daught… https://t.co/yKugLPrKgB 2 hours ago

MostFamousBeats

godPIRE @tariqnasheed https://t.co/FBeXxVXnYB Bruh, you saw this? 🤦🏽‍♂️ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.