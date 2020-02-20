Baby Yoda toys from Disney 'The Mandalorian' to hit store shelves next month

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Baby Yoda toys from Walt Disney Co's streaming TV hit "The Mandalorian" will reach store shelves next month, the company said on Thursday, after missing the 2019 holiday shopping season.
News video: Kelly and Ryan Play With the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda

 Kelly and Ryan meet the Baby Yoda doll from Build-A-Bear.

'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News [Video]'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News

These are the top stories in entertainment for Thursday, February 20th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:44Published

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut [Video]Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

A new Baby Yoda doll, based on The Child character from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian,' proved more than ready for its closeup at a New York press event Thursday. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published


Hasbro's flurry of 'The Mandalorian' toys includes an animatronic Baby Yoda

Disney's bid to cash in on The Mandalorian's success has come a long, long way from when the company was scrambling to release crudely-designed shirts. Hasbro is...
Baby Yoda Toys Finally Arrive Next Month

Disney doesn't want you to be unlicensed products from anyone else.
