Kate Hudson Recalls the Super Famous Actor Who Scaled an 8 Foot Gate to Crash Her Party

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020
Kate Hudson just revealed that Tom Cruise once crashed a house party that she threw! Back in the day, Kate and her brother Oliver, threw a party at the house of her parents – Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – and she recalled what happened. “I’m standing at the door making sure that people who [...]
News video: Tom Cruise 'scaled an eight-foot gate' to crash Kate Hudson's party

Tom Cruise 'scaled an eight-foot gate' to crash Kate Hudson's party 00:43

 Kate Hudson has claimed Tom Cruise once scaled an eight-foot gate to get into one of her parties without an invite.

Tom Cruise Climbed Eight-Foot Gate to Crash Kate Hudson's Party

The 'Mission: Impossible' star shocked *Kate Hudson* as she caught the actor scaling the high gate to join the party she and brother Oliver hosted at their home.
AceShowbiz

Kate Hudson shares a story about Tom Cruise at a house party on Ellen

It used to be that when Kate Hudson was on a talk show, she was promoting a movie. What would you consider to be her best known movie? Like, I say “Kate...
