Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) clapped back at Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-MN) Thursday over his tweet claiming he did not see any so-called Bernie Bros being rude, mean or “bad.” Scalise, who was shot by a supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), noted he could “think of an example.” A debate around whether […] House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) clapped back at Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-MN) Thursday over his tweet claiming he did not see any so-called Bernie Bros being rude, mean or “bad.” Scalise, who was shot by a supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), noted he could “think of an example.” A debate around whether […] 👓 View full article