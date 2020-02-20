CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Dumps Out of Trump Speech to Fact-Check His Attacks on Roger Stone Juror and Judge
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () CNN host Brooke Baldwin cut off President Donald Trump’s speech on former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s sentencing, Thursday, to fact-check the president’s statements with CNN legal analyst Elie Honig. “Okay, we’re going to pull away from this,” Baldwin declared while Trump was still talking. “Item number one, this is the president of the United States […]
President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a threat to American democracy. After the veteran Republican operative was sentenced in Washington, DC,...
