Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pamela Anderson's Ex-Husband Jon Peters Gets Engaged Three Weeks After Their Split

Pamela Anderson's Ex-Husband Jon Peters Gets Engaged Three Weeks After Their Split

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson‘s husband of 12 days is getting married again. Jon Peters is engaged to Julia Bernheim, Us Weekly reports. The news was revealed while Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday (February 20). News of 73-year-old producer’s engagement comes less than three weeks after it was announced that he [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS [Video]Mum feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS

A mum has told how her she feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS.Claire Montello, 39, pulled up her hinged Ottoman style bed to grab her MP3 player from the underbed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' [Video]Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters' Split Is Getting Ugly — What He’s Claiming!


Extra

Pamela Anderson shares message about betrayal, 'pain' following split from husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson is looking ahead.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman just 3 WEEKS after their split https://t.co/gNwklkrXyK 2 minutes ago

readsector

readsector Pamela Anderson’s ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman https://t.co/2LiPLSbXVl https://t.co/8wSWqsIGhN 8 minutes ago

brainboredcom

BrainBored.com Pamela Anderson’s ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman https://t.co/w6cNtHxWlQ https://t.co/Oqlh4FIQqb 9 minutes ago

WorldUpClose

World Up Close Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman https://t.co/vuLBhDNFIS 10 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Jon Peters Gets Engaged Three Weeks After Their Split https://t.co/abhnZ6xA0a https://t.co/L2WsRrmvUH 19 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Jon Peters Gets Engaged Three Weeks After Their Split https://t.co/ax5K3GN8xx https://t.co/I1coajEqoM 19 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Jon Peters Gets Engaged Three Weeks After Their Split https://t.co/Py6Qo3XxPU https://t.co/a1oWAQZ2pi 19 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman: The 74-year-old movie producer is set to marry… https://t.co/wx4RuNC7Wr 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.