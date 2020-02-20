Kaia Gerber Turns Into Her 'Kind of Bride' at Max Mara Show
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Kaia Gerber wears a white outfit while walking the runway for the Max Mara show held during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy. “max mara @maxmara thank you for letting me open and close your beautiful show. my kind of bride 🤍,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram account after the show. [...]
Kaia Gerber was "worried" when she was named Model of the Year The 18-year-old beauty scooped the coveted accolade at the 2018 Fashion Awards when she was just 17 and she admitted it left her panicking about what else she could still achieve, even though she's still in her teens. She told Grazia...