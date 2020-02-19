Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Melania Trump Style Diary

Melania Trump Style Diary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
What designers does the first lady choose to wear? Click through to see Melania Trump's ensembles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Social Media Hypocrisy

Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Social Media Hypocrisy 01:25

 Melania Trump advocates for “healthy online behavior,” but it seems she hasn’t thought twice about the president’s use of Twitter for bullying.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip? [Video]Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip?

US First Lady might visit a Delhi government school next week. Donald and wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day trip to India from February 24. She may visit a school to take a look at the state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Palm Beach Atlantic University Recognizes First Lady Melania Trump As '2020 Woman Of Distinction' [Video]Palm Beach Atlantic University Recognizes First Lady Melania Trump As '2020 Woman Of Distinction'

During the ceremony, attended by her parents, the First Lady was recognized for contributions to issues affecting children.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First lady Melania Trump honored by Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she...
Seattle Times

First Lady Melania Trump Recognized As ‘2020 Woman Of Distinction’ In Palm Beach

First Lady Melania Trump is in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to receive the 2020 Woman of Distinction award from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
cbs4.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.