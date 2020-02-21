Global  

Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film 'Parasite'

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film "Parasite," telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939's "Gone with the Wind."
