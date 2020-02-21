Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film 'Parasite'
Friday, 21 February 2020 () President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film "Parasite," telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939's "Gone with the Wind."
President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honour. Bangkok Post Also reported by •SBS •RIA Nov. •Mediaite •Seattle Times •Al Jazeera
