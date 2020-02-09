Global  

Jitendra Kumar on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: I'm okay playing a smaller character

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Jitendra Kumar on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: I'm okay playing a smaller characterFor anyone who assumed that he spent weeks deliberating whether he should greenlight Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana bursts the bubble. "It was an easy decision to make because the script was funny and commercial," he reasons. However, the actor accedes that he bided his time before zeroing in on the character he...
News video: Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar on 'Jitushmaan' tag, their 'chemistry' | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar on 'Jitushmaan' tag, their 'chemistry' | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 13:10

 The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao - spill the beans about their camaraderie on set.

Ayushmann: Incorrect to call 'Shubh Mangal Zyada..' serious film [Video]Ayushmann: Incorrect to call 'Shubh Mangal Zyada..' serious film

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he was sold to filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and director Hitesh Kewalya's vision for "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" because they wanted to make it a quintessential..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Mumbai [Video]Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Mumbai

Cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promoted the film in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were spotted among others. Maanvi Gagroo and Gajraj Rao was also present at the promotional event.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published


Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra all praises for Bappi Lahiri

It was a dream-come-true moment for actor Jitendra Kumar when he shared space with veteran singer Bappi Lahiri in the remixed version of the latter's iconic song...
Mid-Day

Here's why Tahira Kashyap is 'delighted' to see Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar kiss in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a film revolving around same-sex relationships will see Ayushmann kissing his male co-star and romantic lead Jitendra Kumar.
DNA

achintaborah

Achinta Borah RT @KhayalaBibi: Actor Jitendra Kumar urf Jeetu bhaiya intially wanted to be an aeronautical engineer but landed in civil. "If you're not… 1 hour ago

monikarawal

Monika Rawal Had a lovely chat with the team of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. Such fine actors & a fun bunch talking abt their film… https://t.co/CT9XJUcmqN 2 hours ago

harsbirsaini

Hause party Get a chance to meet the Cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Install Blued & 10 lucky winners will get a chance to… https://t.co/COrlc8f9fm 4 hours ago

monikarawal

Monika Rawal RT @htTweets: The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - @ayushmannk, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajrao Rao - spill the beans about their… 10 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - @ayushmannk, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajrao Rao - spill the beans ab… https://t.co/TeqeNLce36 12 hours ago

KhayalaBibi

Radhika Actor Jitendra Kumar urf Jeetu bhaiya intially wanted to be an aeronautical engineer but landed in civil. "If you'… https://t.co/vmUkufHu5Q 14 hours ago

piotv1

piotv Song release of film SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada… https://t.co/kcy9RixvNI 15 hours ago

Prashant828763

Prashant Tyagi RT @NewsNationTV: "I knew I can teach Physics well, so earning money from tuition was no struggle. Struggle was to earn money through actin… 16 hours ago

