Trump criticizes 'Parasite' Oscar win, Brad Pitt during rally: 'What the he-- was that all that about?'

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The President criticized the film's Oscar win during a campaign rally on Thursday, as well as Brad Pitt, who also took home an award this year.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president [Video]Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president

The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook. Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News [Video]How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News

How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump lashes out at Parasite's Oscar win and calls Brad Pitt a 'wiseguy'

President says 'We've got enough problems with South Korea' before revealing some of his own favourite movies
Independent

Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Back!’

President *Donald Trump* attacked the 2020 film Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night, complaining that a foreign film won the Academy Award...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn 'Parasite' studio responds to Trump after he criticizes Oscar win, Brad Pitt's speech https://t.co/zZ8p58ajAi via @usatoday 6 minutes ago

1REsparza

R. RT @EW: Trump criticizes Parasite Best Picture Oscar win: 'Was it good? I don't know' https://t.co/YmLDBbnCUT 14 minutes ago

AdamAddict

Aphrodite LMAO 🤣 "Understandable, he can't read." FACT. 'Parasite' studio responds to Trump after he criticizes Oscar win,… https://t.co/Y3lB8eNAeY 19 minutes ago

SuaveCrisYorke

CrisYorke Trump criticizes 'Parasite' Oscar win, Brad Pitt during rally: 'What the he-- was that all that about?'… https://t.co/2Bfym4RvQ2 20 minutes ago

A1Italian

Tim Awesome response to trump on him putting down their win of the Oscar...…… since this is a movie with subtitles.....… https://t.co/Dq3DIeeRk7 22 minutes ago

benedict_chieme

BV-UPDATES FOX NEWS: Trump criticizes 'Parasite' Oscar win, Brad Pitt during rally: 'What the he-- was that all that about?' https://t.co/YzBkpy5jmD 23 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman 'Parasite' studio responds to Trump after he criticizes Oscar win, Brad Pitt's speech President Trump had sharp wo… https://t.co/pkWwQ3beFk 29 minutes ago

badwolf303

BadWolf303 🇺🇸🆘‼️ 'Parasite' studio responds to Trump after he criticizes Oscar win, Brad Pitt's speech - USA TODAY Before #IMPOTUS45… https://t.co/SEuG0gXxNh 31 minutes ago

