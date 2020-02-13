Global  

Pete Buttigieg Tells Ellen His Thoughts on Rush Limbaugh's Controversial Comments

Friday, 21 February 2020
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is speaking out with his reaction to conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh‘s controversial comments about him. Pete sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for an interview, which is going to air on her Friday (February 21) show. You can watch a preview here! “How is this going to look? Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing [...]
News video: Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues 00:33

 In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage. He...

