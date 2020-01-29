Global  

This picture of Neena Gupta proves that she has stopped ageing

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is extremely active on social media. The actress is so cool that she once even asked for work through an Instagram post! Gupta recently shared a picture of her on Instagram that can be Bollywood's young divas a run of their money.

The fashionista took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of...
