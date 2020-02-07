Global  

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The 'A Star Is Born' producer announces his engagement to Julia Bernheim while attending the NASDAQ Closing Bell ceremony, two weeks after ending his marriage to the 'Baywatch' star.
News video: Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again 01:06

 Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters is engaged again, just three weeks after he split from Pamela following a 12-day marriage.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' [Video]Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published

Shortest Celebrity Relationships [Video]Shortest Celebrity Relationships

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debts

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debtsJon Peters is having none of what has been said in recent reports about his short-lived, not-quite-official marriage to Pamela Anderson. The movie producer has...
WorldNews

Pamela Anderson Refutes Ex Jon Peters' 'Ludicrous' Claim He Paid Her $200K Debt

The former 'Baywatch' star also appears to respond to the movie producer's claim about their short-lived marriage in a Twitter post, hinting that she's...
AceShowbiz

