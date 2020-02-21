Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas!

Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas!

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Marisa Tomei gets into the Vegas spirit while dressing up as a showgirl at Forbes Travel Guide’s Luxury Summit Gala on Wednesday night (February 19) at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. The Oscar-winning actress was the host of the event, which is considered to be the Oscars for the hotel industry. Marisa mentioned during [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas! https://t.co/MWuFGVpDa8 #Gossip 25 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas!: Marisa Tomei gets into the Vegas spirit while dressing up as a sho… https://t.co/KCP3v28SZN 39 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas! https://t.co/d4mjPOSv4u https://t.co/1jBhagR3bS 48 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas! https://t.co/jBkVTe27vN https://t.co/nAvdxMG3pb 48 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Marisa Tomei Dresses Up as a Showgirl in Vegas! https://t.co/n5YqSF4wPk https://t.co/fPENkYWrmv 48 minutes ago

Boom247Boom

Eddie Chan RT @JustJared: Marisa Tomei dressed up as a showgirl while hosting an event in Vegas this week! https://t.co/c3DUSjE5fX 51 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Marisa Tomei dressed up as a showgirl while hosting an event in Vegas this week! https://t.co/c3DUSjE5fX 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.