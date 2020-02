The Moschino fashion show did not disappoint! Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid channeled Marie Antoinette as they walked in the fashion show on Thursday night (February 20) in Milan, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid The models all wore sky-high wigs with colorful dress, looking straight out of France [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Cara Delevingne Calls Justin Bieber Out That's according to model and actress Cara Delevingne, who responded Friday after Bieber said she was the least favorite friend of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The admission came on "The Late Late Show.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published 8 hours ago Priyanka Chopra sets the ramp ablaze at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Priyanka wore a black gown for ‘The Pride of India’ show. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour kicked off in Mumbai on February 22... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bella Hadid & Kaia Gerber Continue Milan Fashion Week at Max Mara Show! Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber hit the runway during the Max Mara show held during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy. The two models both...

Just Jared 3 days ago



Gigi, Kendall, & Bella Add Star Power to Burberry's LFW Show! It doesn’t get much better than a fashion show with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid on the runway! The three supermodels all walked the runway...

Just Jared Jr 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this