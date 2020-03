Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lucy Hale strikes a pose as she arrives at the Fendi Fashion Show on Thursday (February 20) in Milan, Italy. The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress looked pretty in a purple outfit as she attended the fashion show held during Milan Fashion Week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale Other stars at the [...] 👓 View full article