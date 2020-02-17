Amanda Bynes Apologizes to Everyone She Called 'Ugly' on Twitter, Says She's One Year Sober Now
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Amanda Bynes is saying she’s sorry. The 33-year-old actress and aspiring fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday night (February 20) to share a video with new fiance Paul, calling him “drop dead gorgeous.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes Amanda then went on to share an apology for things she said [...]
Amanda Bynes is living in a state of post-engagement bliss and it's all thanks to one guy. On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed she's now engaged... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com
Amanda Bynes is connecting with fans about her upcoming plans. The 33-year-old actress and aspiring fashion designer spoke out in a message posted to her... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •FOXNews.com
