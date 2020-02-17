Global  

Amanda Bynes Apologizes to Everyone She Called 'Ugly' on Twitter, Says She's One Year Sober Now

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes is saying she’s sorry. The 33-year-old actress and aspiring fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday night (February 20) to share a video with new fiance Paul, calling him “drop dead gorgeous.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes Amanda then went on to share an apology for things she said [...]
News video: Amanda Bynes mother will decide if she marries her fiance

Amanda Bynes mother will decide if she marries her fiance 01:09

 Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn will have the final say on whether the star marries her fiancé Paul Michael, as she is Amanda's conservator.

Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents' [Video]Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents'

Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' fiance, has not yet met her parents.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Amanda Bynes Is Engaged To A Mystery Man [Video]Amanda Bynes Is Engaged To A Mystery Man

CNN reports that Amanda Bynes will soon be married. On Friday, the former actress shared a picture of adorned with a huge, emerald cut diamond engagement ring on Instagram. Her caption said "Engaged..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Amanda Bynes Shares New Loved-Up Photos With Fiance Paul

Amanda Bynes is living in a state of post-engagement bliss and it's all thanks to one guy. On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed she's now engaged...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

Amanda Bynes Reveals Plans to Launch Clothing Line

Amanda Bynes is connecting with fans about her upcoming plans. The 33-year-old actress and aspiring fashion designer spoke out in a message posted to her...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com

