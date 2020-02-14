Global  

Ozzy Osbourne: 'Ordinary Man' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is back with a new album! The 71-year-old rocker just released his 12th studio album Ordinary Man. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ozzy Osbourne The album also features collaborations with Elton John, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Earlier this week, it was announced that Ozzy had canceled his No More Tours [...]
News video: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues 01:19

 Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour. The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary Man,' is set for release on February 21. According to 'Variety,' the move is meant to accommodate...

Ozzy Osbourne suffering 'unbelievable pain' following 2019 fall [Video]Ozzy Osbourne suffering 'unbelievable pain' following 2019 fall

Ozzy Osbourne is in "unbelievable pain 24/7" after tripping and injuring his neck in a fall at his home last year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Ozzy Osbourne: My marriage is better than ever [Video]Ozzy Osbourne: My marriage is better than ever

Iconic rock star Ozzy Osbourne has admitted that his marriage is "better than ever".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published


