Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Movie Review: 'Mafia: Chapter 1' - 3/5

Movie Review: 'Mafia: Chapter 1' - 3/5

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Mafia would appeal to fans of action movies, especially those which have stylish narcotics backdrop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mafia Inc Movie [Video]Mafia Inc Movie

Mafia Inc Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Gamache, tailors from father to son, have been dressing the Mafia family Paternò for three generations. Vincent “Vince” Gamache works on behalf of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mafia movie review and release LIVE UPDATES


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

silverscreenin

Silverscreen.in #MafiaReview : "Arun Vijay’s Arya makes some progress by the end of the film, when a baffling revelation is made, s… https://t.co/qSAkCSYp4G 16 minutes ago

weezytunechii

♛☛ WeezY TuneChi ☚♛® RT @firstpost: REVIEW: #Mafia has very little substance, but it's the climax that saves the day, writes @sri50 | Rating *** | #MafiaReview… 38 minutes ago

SeeLatest

See Latest Mafia: Chapter 1 Review - Stylish, slow action flick with a brilliant climax @weekendpopcorn1 #MafiaReview #Mafia… https://t.co/7knU6oRdZB 38 minutes ago

nitinsam10

nitin sam RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: Here's the TOI review of @arunvijayno1, @Prasanna_actor & @priya_Bshankar starrer #Mafia directed by @karthicknaren_M… 1 hour ago

stage3newsin

Stage3 News #Mafia: Chapter 1 Movie Review: Stylish Drug Story with Twisted Climax #MafiaReview https://t.co/uKwROGeqR6 1 hour ago

firstpost

Firstpost REVIEW: #Mafia has very little substance, but it's the climax that saves the day, writes @sri50 | Rating *** |… https://t.co/pQJqchHU34 2 hours ago

greens_live

Greens Live Movie Review: 'Mafia: Chapter 1' - 3/5 https://t.co/QFhvKcDSoW 2 hours ago

skp_karthi

Karthi_skp RT @igtamil: Mafia Chapter 1 Movie Review - An interesting start for an action franchise! https://t.co/SoACHHQ8cf @ARUNVIJAYFC_ @karthic… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.