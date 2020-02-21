Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amanda Bynes Is Sorry for Calling Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Ugly: 'I Was So Drugged Out'

Amanda Bynes Is Sorry for Calling Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Ugly: 'I Was So Drugged Out'

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
In an Instagram video posted on Instagram, the Nickelodeon alum also reveals that she and her 'drop dead gorgeous' fiance Paul Michael have been sober for more than a year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Amanda Bynes Is Sorry for Calling Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Ugly: 'I Was So Drugged Out' https://t.co/8b3RYJkooY https://t.co/vAJo6OyxTl 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.