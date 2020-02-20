Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Predictable yet amusing

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Though funny and pertinent in doses, everything is not 'mangal' in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Though a spin-off of the 2017 hit film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this quasi-sequel has no bearing to its predecessor, taking off in an entirely different...

Bollywood Life 25 minutes ago



