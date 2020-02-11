Global  

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are now proud parents to a baby girl!

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become proud parents to a baby girl born through surrogacy. The couple has named their daughter Samisha, according to a post that Shilpa shared on Instagram.

An ecstatic Shilpa announced that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior...
 A couple whose two-month-old baby girl died due to a rare heart defect have revealed their mission to preserve her memory, by launching a community network in her name to help other bereaved parents. When their daughter, Harper, was diagnosed with the congenital heart condition Tetralogy of Fallot...

